Food A Night In the Stacks celebrates and supports the Boston Public Library Get ready for the gala themed “Black, White, and Read All Over.” Courtesy of the Boston Public Library Fund

Event Link https://bplfund.org/nits2023/ Event Ticket Link https://bplfund.org/nits2023/

Here’s a delicious way to support your local library: The second annual Night in the Stacks celebrates the illustrious Boston Public Library with after-hours festivity in the Copley Square main branch. This year’s theme is “Black, White, and Read All Over” in honor of the printed word — so start planning your outfits now! — and the party promises special access to the architectural gem of BPL.

Explore the McKim Building and mingle with fellow library lovers while relishing delicious food and drink and dancing to the Sweetbeats. In the Leventhal Map & Education Center, you can test your knowledge during trivia, and expert guides will share exclusive tours of the Sargent Gallery. You’ll have a chance at top-shelf raffle prizes, too.

Advertisement:

Night in the Stacks is hosted by the Emerging Leaders of the Boston Public Library Fund, a cohort of young professionals supporting the library’s mission as an important provider of community services, free to all. Last year’s inaugural event welcomed more than 200 attendees and raised $111,000 for BPL — and this year will double that outcome, the committee says. Tickets include a variety of small plates and appetizers by The Catered Affair, open bar, and access to the historic McKim Building after dark. Get yours to be a part of this special night at the library.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events