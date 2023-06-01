Food

A Peter Pan-themed pop-up bar makes magic in Boston this fall

Cocktails made of faith, trust, and pixie dust are on the theatrical menu at Neverland.

Costumed performers of the Neverland pop-up bar in Denver (produced by Hidden Media Network)
Photo provided

By Jacqueline Cain

https://explorehidden.com/event/details/neverland-boston-an-immersive-peter-pan-inspired-bar-1551993

https://explorehidden.com/event/details/neverland-boston-an-immersive-peter-pan-inspired-bar-1551993

Follow the second star to the right, straight on ’til morning, and you’ll find Neverland. Or, check out this Peter Pan-themed pop-up bar in downtown Boston this fall: It’s basically the same thing.

Neverland, the latest immersive, drinks-driven experience by Hidden Media Network, features bespoke cocktails and the chance to interact with Peter Pan and Captain Hook. Climb aboard the pirates’ ship, the Jolly Roger, among the many social media-worthy photo opportunities; and partake in fun challenges, including saving Tinkerbell.

Tickets are $47 and include a 90-minute immersive, theatrical experience plus three drinks. The exact location will be revealed to ticket holders prior to the event. Throughout Neverland’s stay in Boston, there are numerous reservations available per day between 1 and 9:30 p.m., including family-friendly performances. Private sessions are available to book for large groups. Tickets are non-refundable.

