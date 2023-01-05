Food Après all day at the Lodge at Publico The pop-up bar returns to South Boston this winter with alpine ambiance. Vintage skis and kitschy decor, greenery, and flannel set the scene at the Lodge at Publico. Courtesy

Event Link https://www.publicoboston.com/

Skiing has its positives, to be sure: Fresh air, mountain vistas, exercise. But getting off the hill comes with its own set of plus sides, from the warmth of the fireplace that’s been glowing all day to that first refreshing beer.

Publico Street Bistro & Garden gets right to the après lifestyle with its annual Lodge at Publico pop-up. Taking over the South Boston restaurant’s spacious, enclosed atrium from Dec. 8 through April 2, the Lodge at Publico is a winter wonderland of alpine ambiance. No matter how cold it is outside, the retractable roof, roaring fire pits, and flannel-draped couches keep the lounge areas cozy and comfortable.

Advertisement:

Publico chef Joel Howard is crafting a menu of lodge-inspired fare, such as pretzel-crusted chicken tenders with dijon cream, and grilled cheese and tomato soup. Beyond seasonal beers and the party-ready Shot-Ski, drink specials include tequila-spiked Lodge Cocoa and an Apres Old Fashioned, made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Head over straight from the slopes in your winter gear, or don your gay apparel — Insta-worthy backgrounds abound, from the faux animal heads adorning the walls to the artificial snow machine. New this year, Gingerbread Lane is tucked inside the back of the Lodge to add more couch-style seating with reclaimed wood tables and personal TVs beneath boughs of sugary sweet décor.

The Lodge at Publico will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. until close. Reservations are available.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events