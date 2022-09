Food This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. Attend a Flor de Caña rum tasting at Troquet on South Troquet on South bar manager Nathan Nickerson (center) assisted Erica Mellone (right) and Inna Fedorova, both of Boston, inside the restaurant. Troquet on South

Enjoy rum cocktails and Troquet on South appetizers with Brit McMahan, Flor de Caña Ambassador.

Attendees will have the opportunity to eat snacks from the Troquet on South kitchen and taste three rum cocktails throughout the evening, as well as meet other cocktail enthusiasts.

This event is 21+.

This listing is a Boston.com Community submission.

