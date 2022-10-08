Be spirited away at a Sleepy Hollow supper at Rebel’s Guild

Need weekend plans?
As usual for the fall holiday, Halloween in Boston promises plenty of treats—but you should really have dinner first. That’s where Rebel’s Guild comes in: The Theatre District restaurant is planning a special, spooky five-course menu, plus a la carte cocktails, inspired by the Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
On Halloween night, the restaurant at the Revere Hotel is transformed into the secluded glen of Sleepy Hollow, with a playlist of music to fit the spirit. Throughout the evening, float on in to sip libations like the Headless Horseman, featuring Whistlepig 6-year Rye Whiskey, apple cider and cinnamon syrup, and Night Shift Brewing Pumpkin Pie Scraper beer; and the Ichabod Crane, made with Herbsaint and Prosecco.
Indulge in the five-course menu ($55 per person) to partake in a seasonal feast by chef Sunny Chopra. Check out the menu below. Reservations are open between 4 and 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
