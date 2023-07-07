Food Boston JerkFest returns for its 10th summer of spice and sizzle Caribbean cuisine, rum, and music are the hallmarks of this annual favorite food festival. At the 10th annual Boston JerkFest, all vendors will have at least one jerk dish. G.A.M.E. Great Amazement Multimedia Entertainment

An outdoor celebration of Caribbean cuisine and culture returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex in July.

Boston JerkFest, an award-winning, family-friendly food festival, celebrates Caribbean culture with local flavor all day long on Saturday, July 8. Local vendors will be on-site with spicy food for sale, spanning traditional jerk chicken to jams, nuts, desserts, homemade drinks, and more. New this year: Every vendor will have at least one jerk product, so there’s no way you’ll go hungry.

Our Spice Lane will showcase the best hot sauces made in New England, and there will be chef demos — including a Seafood Throwdown and the Jerk Cook-off, each challenging two chefs head-to-head to bring the heat. A Kids & Culture stage will offer fun performances by the Cambridge Carnival Youth Steel Orchestra, among other local entertainers; and there will be interactive activities for all ages. Jamaican Rum Punch will be on tap at the Reggae Bar throughout the day, plus live reggae music.

The night before, 21-plus attendees will want to get in on the Rum & Brew Tasting. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., enjoy unlimited samples of a variety of Caribbean libations, including spirits, local craft beer, wine, and artisan beverages. There will also be an entertaining Cocktail Throwdown featuring local bartenders making their best rum-inspired cocktails.

The weekend of festivities supports affiliated nonprofits Sustainable Food and Culture, Inc. and Cambridge Carnival International’s Cambridge Youth Steel Orchestra. Boston Jerkfest is a trademarked production of The Williams Agency, an award-winning Cambridge-based marketing firm that works with mission-driven projects in support of local businesses, sustainable food, culture, and the arts.

