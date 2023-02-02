Food Boston Night Market will return in May to a renovated City Hall Plaza The Asian-inspired food festival is a diverse showcase of local talent. Boston Night Market returns to City Hall Plaza for the first time since 2019. Photo provided

Get a taste of Boston’s booming Asian cuisine scene when Boston Night Market returns on Saturday, May 13.

The evening event will bring a lineup of local food, art, and entertainment back to a renovated City Hall Plaza for the first time since 2019.

Inspired by a traditional type of after-hours bazaar popular in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Chinatowns across the world, Boston Night Market has featured dozens of local food vendors, performers, and even a beer garden at past festivals. Stay tuned for this year’s announcements. In the meantime, save the date for this diverse showcase of Boston talent.

