Food Bowl of 'Zole Mexican food festival returns to Boston in April The tasting event celebrates pozole, mezcal, and more. Whether you're a pozole pro or have never tried this comforting stew, Bowl of 'Zole will hit the spot.

Event Link https://bowlofzole.com/ Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowl-of-zole-boston-2023-tickets-482208527687?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Pozole is a hearty stew from Mexico with crunchy, fresh toppings, made with hominy and typically brimming with shredded pork or chicken. Bowl of ’Zole, a festival celebrating this comfort food — and matching it with agave spirits, known as the “elixir of the gods” in Mexican mythology — returns to Boston on the evening of Wednesday, April 12.

Bowl of ’Zole started in New York City in 2020 to bring pozole “out of the shadows and into the forefront,” said cofounder Jimmy Carbone of Food Karma Projects. Now in its second year in Boston, the event brings together local chefs, international mezcal producers, and food lovers at the South Boston Lithuanian Club. (It’s also happening in Denver for the first time this year.)

Featuring 10 takes on pozole by local talent like Max Toste of Lone Star Taco Bar in Allston and Cambridge; Paul Ibarra of Barra in Somerville’s Union Square; and Jake Rojas of Tallulah Taqueria in Providence, R.I., the Boston fest will offer vegetarian, seafood, and meat versions of the dish. It will match them with mezcal, tequila, and other top-shelf Mexican spirits like sotol and raicilla. Stay tuned for details about special talks and tastings during the event, too.

“If you’re looking for something new and want to support small producers, you’ll be able to sample a diverse selection” of alcohol, Carbone said. Boston’s Social Wines is the festival’s retail partner, and will be on-site to take pre-orders. Producers sampling their products will include Del Maguey, Siete Misterios Mezcal, Erstwhile Mezcal, Don Fulano Tequila, Astral Tequila, and many more. There will also be beer, wine, and hard seltzers.

Boston-based charity-driven streetwear brand Project Paulie is this year’s community partner for the event. A portion of net proceeds will be donated to Not Us Without You LA, a nonprofit dedicated to providing food security for the undocumented immigrants who are the backbone of the hospitality industry in the greater Los Angeles area.

The all-inclusive, 21+ tasting event will be held indoors. All attendees will receive a complimentary copita, or stemmed tasting glass. Tickets are on sale now for general admission and VIP access, with perks like early festival entry at 5 p.m. and preferred access to guided tastings. Early-bird pricing ($55) is available through March 12.

