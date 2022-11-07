Food Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Staying in the city for Thanksgiving? Surround yourself with this fancy food — and skyline views — at Contessa. Photo courtesy of Contessa

Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.

And it’s time to make your plans: Locations listed here for dining in currently have reservations open, but bookings are filling up fast. Many takeout offerings have ordering deadlines a week before Thanksgiving.

Check out the Boston area’s best Thanksgiving dining options for dine-in and takeout, and have a very happy holiday season.

Cozy up by the fireplace at The Banks Fish House this Thanksgiving. – Photo courtesy of The Banks Fish House

Thanksgiving dine-in

The Banks Fish House

Open for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving, The Banks Fish House will offer its seafood-focused menu along with several seasonal specials. Chef Robert Sisca is preparing roast turkey breast and leg confit with Island Creek Oysters and cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy; and is also planning a festive local charcuterie and cheese board. A pie cart with a selection of desserts will also be roaming the Back Bay place. Reservations are encouraged and available between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Baramor

It’s pretty much business as usual at Baramor in Newton on Thanksgiving. The neighborhood restaurant is open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. on the holiday. Bring the family for casual, shareable plates like piles of poutine, arancini, and sweet-and-spicy cauliflower, or sneak in solo to get away from all the commotion. Baramor will also be open ‘til 1 a.m. the eve of Thanksgiving. Reservations are available until 10:45 p.m.

The Beehive

If watching the parade of advertising on TV doesn’t cut it for your Thanksgiving Day entertainment, consider visiting The Beehive in the South End. Live music will fill the space all day along, while executive chef Ryan Skeen serves up a traditional, three-course menu. For $85 per person and $25 for kids 10 and under, expect dishes like roasted free-range turkey with sage and rosemary gravy, sourdough stuffing, whipped potatoes, wild mushroom risotto, slices of pie, and more. Reservations are available between 11 a.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Bistro du Midi

Before or after a Thanksgiving meal at Bistro du Midi, you and the fam can take a stroll around the Public Garden. The park-adjacent restaurant is open all day, serving up a three-course menu for $90 per person with optional luxury add-ons. You’ll start with a choice of dishes like heirloom pumpkin soup, arugula and endive salad, or tuna tartare. Entrées include beet gnocchi with pink lady apple, brown butter seeds, feta, and basil; sourdough-crusted halibut with hen-of-the-wood mushrooms and a lemongrass emulsion; and the requisite roasted turkey breast and leg confit, this one served with a foie gras-mushroom brioche stuffing, fall vegetables, and thyme gravy. Desserts include salted pumpkin pie with bourbon mousse, among other options. Supplement the experience with a wine pairing, raw bar, caviar, foie gras, and other side dishes. Reservations are available between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Boston Harbor Hotel hosts a classy brunch buffet on Thanksgiving. – Photo courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel

Boston Harbor Hotel

You’ll be thankful for the stunning location if you opt for Thanksgiving brunch in the Atlantic Room at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston’s only five-star and five-diamond, waterfront hotel is planning a festive Grand Brunch buffet, with live entertainment by a jazz ensemble from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Executive chef David Daniels is making the traditional turkey dinner with all the sides, plus a full dessert table and festive additions like sushi and sashimi, white truffle carbonara, beef wellington, and more. The spread is $210 per person ($80 for children 12 and under).

Clink

Lock in a reservation at Clink, the restaurant at the Liberty Hotel (aka a former jail near Beacon Hill in Boston). Clink chef Daniel Kenney is planning a three-course menu ($89, $37 for children) including roasted cauliflower and parsnip soup; pasture-raised breast of turkey brined with local honey and apples; herb-roasted Chatham cod loin; and more, plus a decadent holiday dessert buffet. The prix-fixe runs from noon until 4 p.m., while normal dinner services commences at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are available.

Contessa

If you’re staying in the city for Thanksgiving, why not surround yourself with skyline views? Contessa Trattoria, located at the top of The Newbury, offers sweeping views of the city from the 17th story, as well as a four-course Italian feast for Thanksgiving. Among the dishes will be the signature meatballs aldo with whole grain mustard sauce; squash carpaccio; ricotta gnudi with black truffles; roasted turkey with all the supplements; and for dessert, pumpkin ice cream and “crema de Boston,” a take on Boston cream pie. A porterhouse supplement will also be available. The family-style menu is $195 per person and ticketed via Resy. Views are included. Reservations are available between noon and 7 p.m.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Along with Davio’s full menu, a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu is available at locations of the Northern Italian steakhouse chain, including the Seaport and Back Bay ($85 per adult, $23 per child). Davio’s culinary teams will make roasted Vermont organic turkey, creamy Yukon Gold potatoes, butternut squash, and challah bread-herb stuffing. Desserts such as slices of homemade apple pie with vanilla ice cream and pumpkin pie with whipped crème fraîche, are $15 each. Reservations are recommended and available.

Encore Boston Harbor

Feeling lucky this Thanksgiving? Between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Encore Boston Harbor casino’s Garden Cafe will be serving up a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $42 per guest, including butternut squash bisque, roasted free-range turkey with sides, and chocolate-cranberry bread pudding. From 1-9 p.m., the Forbes four-star award-winning Rare Steakhouse at the Encore will be treating its guests to an $85, three-course Thanksgiving meal including fall squash soup, stuffed turkey roulade with buttermilk brioche stuffing and all the fixings, and roasted apple-pecan tart. Between noon and midnight, you could head to Fratelli for an Italian-inspired, three-course dinner ($70) of insalata mista, the traditional turkey dinner, and a slice of pie or tiramisu. Reservations are available.

Grill 23 & Bar

Choose your own adventure at Grill 23 & Bar, where chef Ryan Marcoux will be offering a la carte options between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Along with the chef’s take on turkey dinner and all the sides, options include a shellfish sampler, a wedge salad, maple-glazed salmon, prime meatloaf, and plenty of steaks, including 2 ounces of A5 Japanese wagyu. Reservations are available.

The Inn at Hastings Park

Head to the historic and especially beautiful-in-autumn town of Lexington to celebrate Thanksgiving. Town Meeting Bistro, the restaurant at the Forbes four-star Inn at Hastings Park, is hosting a big buffet all afternoon long. The spread ($125 per person, $60 for children 4-12) includes kale salad with roasted apple and fennel; green beans with shallot vinaigrette, glazed sesame sweet potatoes; pan-seared arctic char; garlic-rosemary roast beef; roasted turkey; and more. Reservations are available from noon until 6 p.m.

LUCIE drink + dine

Back Bay neighborhood restaurant Lucie Drink + Dine (located at the Colonnade Hotel) is there for you with its full menu of starters, salads, pizzas, and mains, plus Thanksgiving dinner specials by chef Nick Calias, the Colonnade’s culinary director. Turkey is there in the form of roast breast and turkey leg roulade, served with roasted butternut squash, wild mushroom brioche stuffing, haricot verts, Yukon whipped potatoes, cranberry chutney, and natural gravy ($35). Dinner reservations are available from noon until 5:30 p.m. Additionally, Lucie will be open for breakfast from 7-10 a.m.

Lombardo’s

Lombardo’s in Randolph will host its 51st annual free Thanksgiving meal for local seniors and homeless individuals. From 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the Grand Ballroom of the South Shore event venue will serve an estimated 800 people with the help of 100 volunteers. Tickets for the event will be distributed in advance to local senior centers and Salvation Army locations and are required for admission.

Osteria Nino

In (or around) Burlington, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal from a chef who previously worked under the culinary legend Lydia Shire for more than 30 years. Osteria Nino, helmed by Locke-Ober alum Oscar Figueroa, is serving up a dine-in feast for $30 per person ($15 for kids), including turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potato, candied sweet potato, cranberry sauce, rolls, and choice of dessert. Reservations are available between 11:30 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Rebel’s Guild

Stray a bit from the usual Thanksgiving dishes with specials like grilled sourdough topped with pumpkin, honey, feta, and candied walnuts; wild rice pilaf with braised crabapples; and lobster agnolotti at Rebel’s Guild. You could also stick to what you know via traditional turkey dinner, sweet potato bisque, fall harvest salad, and pumpkin crème brulée. The a la carte menu is available on Thanksgiving from noon until 8 p.m., and reservations are available.

Rochambeau

This Back Bay restaurant is making it easy for city dwellers this Thanksgiving with dine-in options (adjacent to the Prudential Center) as well as takeout (see below). Reservations are available between 11 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. for dining in, with a prix-fixe menu offering a taste of the season. For $75 per person, choose among hors d’oeuvres like acorn squash bisque; butternut squash risotto; burrata with marinated beets and orange-pistachio gremolata; and steak tartare with black truffle aioli. Plates include steak frites, brined and roasted turkey, and more. Dessert could be profiteroles, chocolate cake with salted caramel ice cream, pumpkin tart, or apple tartine.

Scampo

Scampo, chef Lydia Shire’s restaurant at The Liberty Hotel, is offering a traditional Thanksgiving feast in four courses for $115 per person ($55 for children under 12), alongside a la carte options. Dishes include the likes of roast heritage turkey with muscat gravy; celery heart, sausage, and golden raisin stuffing; deluxe mashed potatoes; and “My Father’s Cranberry Sauce.” Reservations are available from noon to 7 p.m.

Local restaurants like Puritan & Company can help with Thanksgiving at home. – Photo courtesy of Puritan & Company

Thanksgiving Takeout

Bar Volpe

Tell your guests a star from Bravo’s “Top Chef” prepared your holiday feast if you preorder from Bar Volpe. The South Boston restaurant helmed by chef Karen Akunowicz, a fan favorite from the latest season of “Top Chef All-Stars,” has a few Thanksgiving takeout packages on offer. Each dish has Italian flair; think: truffled rotisserie chicken; stuffing enhanced with the Sicilian-inspired, herbaceous Ferla Spice from Curio; and the chef’s signature Taleggio-stuffed focaccia. It all comes with instructions for reheating. The top chef can also take care of wine and dessert, with add-ons like bottles of KA Sangiovese and pumpkin spice cannoli. Packages start at $120 and feed two people. When you order, you will set a pickup time between 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Clink

Bring a Thanksgiving feast home with help from the folks at Clink at the Liberty Hotel. The Boston restaurant is preparing take-and-bake packages to feed 6-8 people — and/or proactively create leftover turkey sandwiches for your immediate family. Each meal comes with a 10- to 12-pound, stuffed whole turkey, marinated and in an oven-ready roasting pan, complete with the chef’s cooking directions and access to a Turkey Hotline to call for any last-minute tips. It also includes quarts of gravy, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, stuffing, rolls, and more. Packages start at $525 and the cutoff to order is 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Packages must be picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

LUCIE drink + dine

If wild mushroom-brioche stuffing and butternut squash bisque sound like delicious additions to your Thanksgiving table, order a la carte options from the Colonnade Hotel restaurant. Lucie Drink + Dine has a takeout menu of roast turkey and sides fit to feed a group. All orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 18 and picked up cold on Wednesday, Nov. 23 or hot on Nov. 24.

Osteria Nino

Around Burlington, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal from a chef who previously worked under the culinary legend Lydia Shire for more than 30 years. Osteria Nino, helmed by Locke-Ober alum Oscar Figueroa, is offering takeout packages in two sizes, featuring turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potato, candied sweet potato, cranberry sauce, rolls, and choice of dessert. Thanksgiving catering is available to pick up cold on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with reheating instructions, or hot or cold on Thanksgiving day between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Puritan & Company

Chef Will Gilson’s talented team Cambridge culinary team — including award-winning pastry chef Brian Mercury — are preparing pies and sides to feed four people to-go from their flagship restaurant, Puritan & Co. Pre-order before November 17 for pickup on November 23 in Inman Square. Choose your preferred pickup time, then select among a la carte options ($7-$40) like a half-dozen Parker House rolls, mushroom and sage stuffing, bacon-wrapped scallops, green bean casserole, with or without lobster; and more. Mercury’s pies include Dutch apple, pumpkin, and pecan.

Rochambeau

Swing by the Pru to pick up Thanksgiving dishes from Rochambeau. The Back Bay bistro is preparing family-style offerings to-go, from charcuterie and cheese boards to brined and roasted turkey. Each option is meant to feed four people and everything is ordered a la carte ($18-$78). Preorder to pick up between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Season to Taste

Cambridge catering company and restaurant Season to Taste is in the process of relocating to a new Massachusetts Ave. address. That isn’t stopping founder and chef Robert Harris from helping you celebrate Thanksgiving: Season to Taste is cooking up high-end holiday offerings to-go. Select a package for four people ($250), including half a free-range, organic turkey plus sides and Iggy’s rolls, or a la carte options ($6-$130). Orders close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 and pickup happens between noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Summer Shack

Invite a Southern-fried turkey to your Thanksgiving table this year with an order from Summer Shack. Jasper White’s restaurants in Cambridge and Back Bay have a variety of Thanksgiving offerings to-go, including a crunchy fried version of the bird (oven-roasted is also an option). Order the complete package ($205) or go a la carte on sides, pies, and poultry. Pick up from either location on Wednesday, Nov. 23, between noon and 6 p.m.

