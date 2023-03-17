Food Check out 20 restaurants with Easter dining specials in Boston Celebrate spring and the holiday on Sunday, April 9, with family-friendly brunch, fine-dining dinner, and even make-your-own tacos. Photo: Boston Harbor Hotel

This year, Easter lands on Sunday, April 9, with plenty of options for special-occasion dining at Boston’s best restaurants and hotels. Whether your spring celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without an egg hunt and a photo op with the Easter Bunny — there’s a holiday dining option to fit your fancy. So hop to it: All listed restaurants accept (and encourage) reservations.

Artisan Bistro

The restaurant at Downtown Crossing’s Ritz-Carlton, Boston — located across the street from Boston Common — is celebrating Easter with brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The fixed-price offerings are $95 for adults and $45 for children (plus taxes and gratuities), and include breakfast and lunch options such as specialty eggs, Belgian waffles, pancakes, parfaits, salads, antipasti, pastries, raw seafood selections, sweet and savory crepes, leg of lamb, and more.

Bambara Kitchen & Bar

Executive chef Adam Resnick debuts a new brunch menu on Easter at the restaurant at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge. Think wagyu brisket hash with caramelized onions and salsa verde; three choices of egg Benedict; a classic Buffalo chicken sandwich with house-made ranch and thick-cut fries; fruit smoothies; and more. Alongside the new menu, diners can expect Easter specials such as grilled lamb skewers with jasmine rice, mint chermoula, and Swiss chard; and a kids’ Shirley Temple topped with a marshmallow Peep. Brunch begins bright and early at 7:30 a.m. and is served until 1:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

The Banks Fish House

Easter brings two opportunities to dine at the Back Back’s Banks Fish House: Brunch, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. A la carte holiday specials from chef Robert Sisca and team include the guest-favorite squid ink chitarra with Maine uni, jumbo lump crab, cherry tomatoes, and mint; bluefin tuna crudo with Osetra caviar, crème fraîche, and crispy rice; and steak, eggs, and fried oysters served with grilled toast. Reservations are available all day.

Bistro du Midi

Stroll in the Public Garden before or after brunch at Bistro du Midi, a coastal French restaurant near Boston Common open on Easter. From 10:30 a.m to 3 p.m., expect a three-course, $80 menu with a choice of options like duck confit foie gras waffles, Spanish octopus au poivre, eggs Benedict, cured ora king salmon, croque madame, vanilla bean crème brûlée, and more. From 5 to 8 p.m., the regular dinner menu will be served. Reservations are available all day.

Boston Harbor Hotel

The Boston Harbor Hotel is hosting Easter brunch in two settings, which both boast waterfront views. (Both excellent backdrops for a photo with the Easter Bunny, an esteemed hotel guest for the weekend.) The elegant Atlantic room and Meritage restaurant both offer seatings between 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the bountiful Easter brunch buffet ($210 per person, $80 for children 5-12). Chef David Daniels and team are preparing the likes of seafood charcuterie, French omelets made to order, spring pea ravioli, chicken and waffles, roast rack of lamb, and so much more. (Don’t let the kids miss the so-called Sweetest Candy Station in New England.) Marlene Jazz Ensemble will be playing in the Atlantic Room, while a pianist will entertain diners at Meritage.

Catalyst

If you’re looking for the Easter Bunny, head to Catalyst: The Cambridge restaurant is welcoming the magical mammal and hosting an egg hunt as part of its Easter brunch buffet. The bunny will be on hand between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with hunts happening at 11 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Brunch itself runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., featuring modern and traditional spring fare as part of a fixed-price brunch buffet ($65, $35 for children between 3 and 10 years old). Among the dining options are Benedicts and French toast, smoked salmon, spring salads, rack of lamb, house-made pastas, and more. Reservations are encouraged.

CLINK.

The Liberty Hotel’s signature restaurant is serving up a three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter. Make a reservation, and get ready to choose from seasonal selections such as local goat cheese and mushroom flan; all-day braised short rib; tarragon-roasted East Coast salmon; and more. Reservations are available.

Contessa

Enjoy an elevated Easter dining experience high above Boston at Contessa, a majorly beautiful, 17th-floor restaurant on Newbury Street. The trattoria, by acclaimed New York City-based Major Food Group, serves up a stellar view of Boston, and on Easter, it’s also serving a four-course feast. A mix of Contessa classics and specials comprise the brunch menu, such as a bakery basket, squash carpaccio, ricotta gnudi di pecora, and torta di baci. Reserve your seat for the $105 prix-fixe with spots open from 11:15 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Cósmica

Who says Easter brunch has to be continental standards like quiche and scones? Do things a little differently at Cósmica. The South End Mexican restaurant is roasting a spring lamb — but then setting the table for “make your own tacos.” Alongside other Mexican-inspired brunch favorites like chilaquiles and plenty of zingy margaritas, this will be a lively holiday brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Along with its regular menu served all day, locations of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse will have featured Easter brunch dishes available from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. At the Park Square restaurant, you’ll find cinnamon French toast with berry compote and chantilly cream, Davio’s pork sausage with scrambled eggs and brunch potatoes, and more. In the Seaport, there will be a lobster breakfast with bacon and eggs, buttermilk Belgian waffles with berries and honey mascarpone, and other brunch specials.

Gepetto

If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to have dinner on Easter, check out Gepetto at Cambridge Crossing. The Italian restaurant by chef Will Gilson is serving up a $65 prix-fixe alongside an a la carte children’s menu. Four courses (for the grown-ups) could include saffron arancini with black garlic aioli, kanpachi crudo with salsa verde, linguini with clams, and chicken Milanese. Gepetto is taking reservations between 4 and 8 p.m.

GRANA at The Langham

The Langham Hotel in Boston’s Financial District is serving a three-course menu for Easter. Chef Stephen Bukoff and the team at Grana are creating a menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts for guests to choose from. Celebratory, seasonal dishes include carrot cake pancakes with rum raisins, toasted walnuts, and vanilla mascarpone; lamb and eggs with morels, shaved truffle, and herb sauce; and honey-glazed ham with potato pave, spring asparagus, and béarnaise. The meal is $105 per person ($65 for children 5-12) with reservations available between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Make a day of it after brunch with an Easter egg hunt and the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

The Inn at Hastings Park

Take a scenic drive on Easter for brunch and a festive Easter egg hunt at Lexington’s Inn at Hastings Park. The brunch buffet runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with options like hot cross buns, asparagus and radish salad, charcuterie, fruit salad, glazed ham and breakfast potatoes, lemon-ricotta pancakes, omelets, rhubarb tart, and more. A $95 ticket for adults includes the buffet, a choice of one entrée, and mimosas. Children 4-12 eat for $50 and can also participate in a visit from the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Throughout the season, the Inn will also offer the Springtime Soirée cocktail, as well as Passover dining specials available Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 13.

The Lexington

Easter Brunch options at The Lexington include a three-course prix-fixe, plus an a la carte kids’ menu for children under 12. Chef Will Gilson’s flagship restaurant at Cambridge Crossing is hosting brunch on April 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with options like a crab cake appetizer, steak and farm eggs with roast potatoes and brioche, wild mushroom scramble with saffron sauce and confit potatoes, and special desserts to be revealed. The three-course menu is $50 per person and reservations are encouraged.

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

At this South Boston restaurant that serves brunch every day, why would Easter be any different? Expect traditional and unexpected specials TBA from Lincoln. Brunch begins at 9 a.m., and dinner runs from 3 until 10 p.m..

Morton’s the Steakhouse

The Seaport outpost of steakhouse chain Morton’s (and all locations) is open noon until 8 p.m. on Easter with a special surf-and-turf selection. Choose 8, 12, or a 7-ounce American wagyu filet for your three-course meal which also comes with a 7- or 12-ounce lobster tail, Caesar or artisan goat cheese salad, and a slice of key lime pie or crème brulée.

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

The gorgeous, gilded bar and restaurant at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel is open regular hours on Easter from 7 a.m. until midnight. Executive chef Zaid Khan is preparing festive specials at OAK, such as the Cracked Golden Crème Egg, a pretty plate of coconut-crusted French toast sticks served with cocoa and salted caramel Anglaise for dipping; and a take on the traditional English dish known as Eggs and Soldiers. A springy Raspberry Orange Spritz (prosecco, Cointreau, lemon, raspberry) will brighten the day — and night.

Puritan & Company

Inman Square hot spot Puritan & Co. is bringing back its popular Sunday brunch for one day only: You guessed it, Easter. Choose among dishes like phyllo-wrapped cod with lobster stew, grilled skirt steak and eggs with potato mille feuille, wild mushroom and kale scramble with focaccia, and potato-leek soup with seared scallops. A three-course menu is $65 per person and an a la carte children’s menu will also be available. Reservations are available beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Sogno

A new restaurant north of Boston on the Woburn-Winchester line, Sogno celebrates its first Easter with a special brunch featuring traditional Italian holiday dishes and themed cocktails. Reservations are available beginning at 11 a.m.

SRV

Hopefully, the Easter weather will be nice enough to dine on SRV’s glorious back patio. Chef Michael Lombardi is planning Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The three-course menu is $45 per person, and includes a choice of antipasti such as grilled asparagus with tonnato and capers; secondi like French toast with mascarpone, hazelnut, and salted caramel; eggs Benedict with leeks and swiss chard; or lasagna al ragu; and dolci including house-made gelato and sorbetto. SRV is also accepting dinner reservations on Easter.

