Food Tour a cheese cave with Formaggio Kitchen Here’s your chance to visit the chilly stone caves underneath their Cambridge store. The cheese case at the Formaggio Kitchen on Hampshire St. in Cambridge. Formaggio Kitchen

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brave-the-caves-cheese-cave-tour-tickets-453859053647?aff=erelexpmlt Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brave-the-caves-cheese-cave-tour-tickets-453859053647?aff=erelexpmlt

It’s any cheese lover’s fantasy: a tour of the Formaggio cheese cave. Here’s your chance to visit the chilly stone caves underneath their Cambridge store to see the hundreds of pounds of cheese stored, from 80-pound wheels of Comté to delicate-rinded blues to small logs of Belgian goat’s milk cheese.

“The cheese caves that are in the basement of our store are the best way to store cheeses as whole wheels,” said Julia Hallman, general manager and classroom coordinator of Formaggio Kitchen.

Cheese enthusiasts can learn the role these temperature- and humidity-controlled rooms play in cheese aging, storage, and maintenance.

Advertisement:

“We focus a lot on aging and how it affects the taste of the cheese, as well as the science of the rinds,” Hallman said.

The event also includes a cheese-tasting session that has wine and other accompaniments.

If you go, be prepared for cave-like conditions by wearing a sweater or light jacket and shoes that may become damp.

Attendees can also shop at Formaggio at a 10% discount after the class.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events