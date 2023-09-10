Food CiderFeast stays true to its name for second year in Boston The tasting event promises a big taste of fall, with 50-plus sips by top cider makers and more. Courtesy CiderFeast Boston

The virtues of an apple a day are well extolled, but how about trying all of the region’s best hard apple cider in a day? Find out for yourself at CiderFeast, a celebration of all things autumn, which returns to South Boston on Nov. 11.

The second annual all-inclusive sampling event promises 50-plus sips from 20 top cider makers hailing from New England and beyond. Expect Massachusetts favorites like Artifact Cider Project, Pony Shack, and more alongside Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey cider companies, and even imports from Spain. Idle Hands Craft Ales is also in the house.

Along with hard cider tastings, look forward to artisan snacks such as cheese and charcuterie by Formaggio Kitchen, apple cider doughnuts, brunch platters by Loco Taqueria and One Mighty Mill Bagels, plant-based offerings, and more cider-friendly fare.

Tickets are $45 and include all food and drink samples, plus live entertainment and a glass-tasting cup to keep. VIP admission also includes a custom T-shirt designed by artist Mark Reusch, and an hour-early access to CiderFeast.

