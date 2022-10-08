Food CiderFeast will bring 20-plus top hard ciders to Boston in November How do you like them apples? CiderFeast is coming to Boston! CiderFeast is coming to Boston!

We all know what an apple a day can supposedly do, but how about all of the region’s best hard apple cider? Find out for yourself at CiderFeast, a celebration of all things autumn coming up November 12 in South Boston.

CiderFeast promises tastes from 20-plus top cider makers, hailing from New England and beyond for an all-inclusive sampling event. Expect Massachusetts favorites like Artifact Cider Project, Carr’s Ciderhouse, Pony Shack, and more alongside Vermont, New Hampshire, and cider companies from the Finger Lakes region in New York, and even imports from Spain.

Along with hard cider tastings, look forward to expert-led panel discussions and talks. Artisan snacks such as cheese and New England Charcuterie, apple cider doughnuts, Brewers Foods Spent Grain Chips, plant-based offerings from PlantPub founder Pat McAuley, and more cider-friendly fare will also be available.

Tickets include all food and drink samples, plus live entertainment, and a glass tasting cup to keep. VIP admission also includes a custom T-shirt designed by Mark Reusch and an hour early access to CiderFeast.

Since 2011, CiderFeast has celebrated fall in New York City. This is the first Boston edition of the event, held on the heels of the 28th annual Franklin County CiderDays with the industry’s most fruitful makers.

