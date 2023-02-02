Food Come out of hibernation for the annual Ice Party at Harvest Don your après apparel for shotskis and eats at the beloved Cambridge restaurant. Your cocktails will stay nice and cold during the Ice Party at Harvest. Photo provided

A sure sign of spring? The annual Ice Party is happening soon on the fireplace-equipped patio at Harvest.

Coming up on Sunday, Feb. 26, the fifth edition of this epic outdoor event at the Harvard Square restaurant celebrates the winter that was. The recommended attire? Vintage ski gear and après wear — the louder the colors, the better. DJ Ryan Brown will provide the soundtrack.

Shotskis, steaming mugs of hot chocolate, ice-luge Old Fashioned cocktails, and specialty beers from Lamplighter Brewing set the festive atmosphere. Chefs Nicholas Deutmeyer and Tab Volpe are planning some winter-warming snacks, such as chili and soft pretzels; plus a bountiful charcuterie spread and icy oysters on the half-shell.

A portion of ticket sales and a raffle during the event benefit Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts, a charity based in Cambridge that supports families transitioning out of homelessness. Secure your spot on OpenTable to say “see you soon” to sunnier days.

