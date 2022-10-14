Learn about art with a side of beer at the deCordova Sculpture park

Need weekend plans?
The 30-acre deCordova Sculpture park in Lincoln is the largest sculpture park in New England, and if you’ve never had the opportunity to visit, the Arts and Ales special tour is the perfect reason to do so.
An experienced guide will teach you about the park’s sculptures and the history of the self-educated tea merchant, Julian deCordova. After the one-hour tour, you’ll enjoy some local beer and curated snacks alongside your fellow art (and/or beer) lovers.
Children are welcome to join the tour too, though they’ll get a soft drink instead.
