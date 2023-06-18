Dial up your Sundays with live, local music at The Dial

Need weekend plans?
Central Square has sprouted a “Groove Garden” this summer. That’s the vibe every first Sunday of the month at The Dial, which hosts a weekly Summer Music Series weekly through September on its hidden gem of an outdoor patio.
The Dial, located on the ground level of Cambridge boutique hotel 907 Main, has a funky outdoor bar fashioned out of a shipping container, which features a retractable roof. This summer, it will host rotating weekly entertainment every Sunday evening, spanning live DJs spinning vintage disco to local bands.
The Groove Garden describes the residency on the first Sunday of each month, with DJ RPrice spinning sets of disco, boogie, Afro-Latin funk, soul, and yacht rock. On the second Sunday, Ryan McHugh brings his pop-alt cover act, Hit Play. “Locals Only” are in the spotlight every third Sunday for a curated showcase of local performers from around town.
All shows are free and age inclusive. Reservations are available for dinner. Follow on Instagram for programming updates.
