Food Dine at a secret location at Le Diner en Blanc in Boston After four years, the all-white themed outdoor dinner party is back — but its locale is still a secret. Boston’s Le Diner En Blanc in 2019. Chris Vela

After a long hiatus, Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Boston on June 24 for a night of dining, dancing under the stars and a few “rules.” The principle for the one-day fete is simple: Dress in all white (you’ll also have all-white tables, chairs, plates, and table decor in tow), gather at a secret location (usually in one of the city’s most beautiful public spaces), and share a gourmet meal with thousands of your closest friends.

Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and his friends and translating to “dinner in white” in English, this elegant affair is a worldwide epicurean phenomenon hosted in more than 80 cities in 40 countries.

The pop-up picnic begins with a grand arrival, as groups meet up to parade in style to the chosen location. Whether you bring your own picnic or have one pre-ordered, tables are set, glasses are raised, and the meal begins with the ceremonial waving of the white napkin.

Waiting list registration is now open, with more information to follow as the event approaches.

