Food Start making your ressies for Dine Out Boston The biannual restaurant week returns in March with lunch and dinner deals. Alcove, an American restaurant on the waterfront at Lovejoy Wharf, is one of dozens of local spots getting ready for Dine Out Boston. Globe Staff/Lane Turner

It’s time again to plan to make a nice dent in your list of restaurants to try. Dine Out Boston, the city’s official restaurant week, returns March 12-25 with dining deals for lunch and dinner.

Spots in Downtown Boston, Eastie, West Roxbury, and other neighborhoods — including Cambridge and Somerville — will offer special, multi-course menus ranging from $22 to $32 at lunchtime, and $36 to $46 at dinner. No matter what cuisine you’re craving, you’re bound to find more tempting menus than would be possible to eat in two weeks.

During Dine Out Boston, you can also bid on restaurant gift certificates to support local causes. Proceeds from DOBauction.com benefit two local charities this go-round: Future Chefs and the Charles River Conservancy, Inc. The event is organized by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, aka Meet Boston.

More than 65 restaurants have signed up so far, and the list of participating restaurants is bound to grow. The twice-yearly event typically sees more than 100 eateries involved, from fine-dining institutions to neighborhood standbys.

Browse the list here and start thinking about your reservations.

