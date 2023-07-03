Food Discover a new favorite restaurant with Dine Out Boston The annual dining initiative returns this August, offering prix fixe menus at discounted prices. Paella at Chef Michael Serpa's Atlantico in the South End. Photo by Brian Samuels

Dine Out Boston, formerly known as Restaurant Week, returns for two weeks this August. From August 6 through 19, diners can find deals on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at many of Boston’s favorite eateries. So far, 55 restaurants are on this year’s list, with more likely to join in the coming weeks.

Participating restaurants will serve multi-course lunch and/or dinner menus for a set price — either $22, $27, or $32 for lunch, and $36, $41, and $46 for dinner. Restaurants throughout the city and beyond will participate in the annual initiative, including spots in Harvard Square, Brookline, the North End, Dorchester, Somerville, and Greater Boston. Notable restaurants signed up so far include Bistro du Midi, MIDA, Grill 23 & Bar, The Banks Fish House, Davio’s, and Atlantico.

Meet Boston, also known as the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, puts on Dine Out Boston twice yearly — once in March and once in August — giving restaurants activation during slower months and offering Bostonians the chance to visit restaurants they’ve been meaning to try with prix fixe menus under $50 (but you can always visit your old favorites, too).

Find the full lineup of participating eateries here.

Participating restaurants book up quickly, so try making reservations if you can. And note that some don’t offer the prix fixes at peak times, like Saturday nights. Find more details at meetboston.com/dine-out-boston.

