‘Domestic goddess’ Nigella Lawson is on stage in Boston this fall

Nigella Lawson is a modern-day culinary icon and she's coming to Boston this fall. Courtesy photo

A household name for 20 years for the “sisterly” approach of her cookbooks, Nigella Lawson is one of today’s top culinary goddesses. The celeb chef is coming to Boston this fall to celebrate her latest book, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories.

During the onstage conversation at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Monday, Nov. 7, the self-taught food writer and TV cook will share behind-the-scenes stories from her life as well as cooking and entertaining tips — even a few favorite recipes.

London-based Lawson is the daughter of a prominent Parliamentary politician. She studied Medieval and modern languages before becoming a book reviewer and food critic, and she was a freelance journalist prior to publishing her first book in 1998. Two years later, she debuted on Food Network with Nigella Bites, which ran for seven seasons. Today, Lawson is a frequent judge on food competition shows, and she has written 12 cookbooks — including the influential baking book How to be a Domestic Goddess — which have sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

