Try the new pumpkin beer float by Dorchester Brewing and The Ice Creamsmith

Dorchester Brewing Company and The Ice Creamsmith have teamed up for a beer release inspired by some of the Ice Creamsmith’s hit flavors.
This beer and ice cream combination aims to create “the perfect fall pairing,” according to a press release. The float options are below:
Float Option #1: “Runs on Pumpkin”, the brewery’s pumpkin spice amber ale. It’s paired with TCaramel & Graham Cracker Swirl ice cream.
Float Option #2: The brewery created a special Mocha Almond Stout named “Does Not Contain Nuts,” inspired by some of The Ice Creamsmith’s hit flavors. This beer is going to be served via a nitro draft line, which increases the creamy mouthfeel.
The beers are available on tap and the special beer, and ice cream floating pairings are only available on Oct. 8 and 15.
