Food Try the new pumpkin beer float by Dorchester Brewing and The Ice Creamsmith This beer release is inspired by hit ice cream flavors. Dorchester Brewing and The Ice Creamsmith are collaborating. Dorchester Brewing Company

Event Link https://www.dorchesterbrewing.com/events/event/ice-cream-social-oct-8/ Event Ticket Link https://www.dorchesterbrewing.com/events/event/ice-cream-social-oct-8/

Dorchester Brewing Company and The Ice Creamsmith have teamed up for a beer release inspired by some of the Ice Creamsmith’s hit flavors.

This beer and ice cream combination aims to create “the perfect fall pairing,” according to a press release. The float options are below:

Float Option #1: “Runs on Pumpkin”, the brewery’s pumpkin spice amber ale. It’s paired with TCaramel & Graham Cracker Swirl ice cream.

“Runs on Pumpkin”, the brewery’s pumpkin spice amber ale. It’s paired with TCaramel & Graham Cracker Swirl ice cream. Float Option #2: The brewery created a special Mocha Almond Stout named “Does Not Contain Nuts,” inspired by some of The Ice Creamsmith’s hit flavors. This beer is going to be served via a nitro draft line, which increases the creamy mouthfeel.

The beers are available on tap and the special beer, and ice cream floating pairings are only available on Oct. 8 and 15.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events