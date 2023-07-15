Drag yourself out of bed for this Disney Villains Drag Brunch

Need weekend plans?
The world is cruel, the world is wicked —so let’s have fun while we can, right?
Have some fun at the cruelty’s expense during Disney Villains Drag Brunch, coming up July 15 at Summer Shack in Back Bay. Boston-based performer Neon Calypso is getting a gang together to thrill the brunch crowd with characters inspired by classic bad girls (and guy): Expect to get a visit from Cruella, the Evil Queen, Ursula, and Scar (rawr!). Costumes are encouraged for attendees and everybody is welcome.
Tickets are $20 for seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All attendees must order an entree and beverage.
