Food

Drag yourself out of bed for this Disney Villains Drag Brunch

Neon Calypso and a band of baddies take over Summer Shack.

Summer Shack Drag Brunch
Drag performers return to Summer Shack for a Disney villain-themed brunch. Photo courtesy of Summer Shack

By Jacqueline Cain

Event Link

https://www.summershackrestaurant.com/event/saturday-drag-brunch/

Event Ticket Link

https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1037650/disney-villains-drag-brunch-boston-boston-summer-shack-boston#

The world is cruel, the world is wicked —so let’s have fun while we can, right?

Have some fun at the cruelty’s expense during Disney Villains Drag Brunch, coming up July 15 at Summer Shack in Back Bay. Boston-based performer Neon Calypso is getting a gang together to thrill the brunch crowd with characters inspired by classic bad girls (and guy): Expect to get a visit from Cruella, the Evil Queen, Ursula, and Scar (rawr!). Costumes are encouraged for attendees and everybody is welcome.

Tickets are $20 for seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All attendees must order an entree and beverage.

See More Events