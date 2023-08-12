Food Enjoy the spectacle of sunset views from a Harbor Island beer garden Night Shift Beer, ZaZ restaurant, and live music are planned for Spectacle Summer Nights. Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor hosts summer events with Night Shift beer, ZaZ Restaurant, and live music. Photo courtesy of Boston Harbor Now

Event Link https://www.bostonharbornow.org/spectacle-summer-nights/ Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spectacle-summer-nights-featuring-night-shift-brewing-zaz-restaurant-tickets-626483808937

Just four miles from downtown Boston, Spectacle Island provides a whole new perspective of the city. The public park is accessible year-round via ferry and boat, with a beach, hilly hiking trails, and panoramic views of Boston Harbor.

On certain summer nights, it’s a full-on party.

This summer’s Spectacle Summer Nights series serves up Night Shift beer and food by ZaZ Restaurant, plus live music and lawn games. The after-hours event returns Saturday evenings, July 8 and August 12, from a 4 p.m. Long Wharf North departure until an 8 p.m. ferry back to shore.

Tickets include the roundtrip on the water, hiking and beach access, live music, games, and a gorgeous sunset. Drinks and food are pay-as-you-go, or bring your own picnic dinner. (Outside alcohol is strictly prohibited.) Walk-up tickets are accepted for private boaters to attend. Pets are not allowed.

