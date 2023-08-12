Enjoy the spectacle of sunset views from a Harbor Island beer garden

Need weekend plans?
Just four miles from downtown Boston, Spectacle Island provides a whole new perspective of the city. The public park is accessible year-round via ferry and boat, with a beach, hilly hiking trails, and panoramic views of Boston Harbor.
On certain summer nights, it’s a full-on party.
This summer’s Spectacle Summer Nights series serves up Night Shift beer and food by ZaZ Restaurant, plus live music and lawn games. The after-hours event returns Saturday evenings, July 8 and August 12, from a 4 p.m. Long Wharf North departure until an 8 p.m. ferry back to shore.
Tickets include the roundtrip on the water, hiking and beach access, live music, games, and a gorgeous sunset. Drinks and food are pay-as-you-go, or bring your own picnic dinner. (Outside alcohol is strictly prohibited.) Walk-up tickets are accepted for private boaters to attend. Pets are not allowed.
