Food Explore the depth of wine selections at Bar Volpe Sarah’s Cellar goes deep on value every week at the South Boston pasta house. Join wine director Sarah MacIsaac at Bar Volpe on Sundays and Mondays for a value-driven wine list of unique offerings. Photo provided

Event Link https://www.barvolpe.com/location/bar-volpe/

Bar Volpe is holding onto its nicest bottles of wine, so you don’t have to. Just drink the good stuff!

Every Sunday and Monday at the South Boston pastificio helmed by James Beard award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz, beverage director Sarah MacIsaac presents a special wine menu that pulls from the depths of the restaurant’s bottle cellar. Highlighting rare vintages, unusual styles, and distant regions of wine, the selection is curated specifically to offer the most profound value to oenophiles. Expect to discover something new every week at Bar Volpe.

Sarah’s Cellar Selections are available as soon as the restaurant opens on Sunday and Monday, until they sell out.

