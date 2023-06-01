Food Fields Corner transforms into the Boston Little Saigon Night Market The City of Boston’s celebration of Vietnamese culture and street food returns July 15. Shrimp Spring Rolls with peanut sauce from Pho Hoa Restaurant, just one tasty dish to be found in the newly created Boston Little Saigon cultural district. PAT GREENHOUSE/GLOBE STAFF/FILE

Any day of the year, visitors to Dorchester’s Fields Corner will find Boston’s Little Saigon. The neighborhood is an official cultural district representing the city’s sizable Vietnamese population — and the vibrant cuisine and culture that it brings to the area. But on Saturday, July 15, be truly transported during the second annual Boston Little Saigon Night Market.

Inspired by chợ đêm, a traditional type of after-hours bazaar popular in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Chinatowns across the world, the Little Saigon Night Market will feature local vendors offering Vietnamese-inspired street food, like chicken wings, skewers, and crawfish. Expect a beer garden plus live entertainment, photo opportunities, games and activities for all ages, and more. It’s produced by the cultural district, in partnership with the City of Boston Mayor’s Office and Boston Night Market.

“Having a Vietnamese-centered night market in the Boston Little Saigon Cultural District not only highlights the community,” the organizers said, “but also brings a cultural experience to nostalgic residents who grew up in Vietnam and locals who are yearning for new experiences.”

The night market spans Dorchester Avenue between Park and Adams streets, including Town Field Park. The event is free to attend with pay-as-you-go options from individual vendors. Stay tuned for the lineup of vendors to be announced in June.

