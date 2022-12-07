Geek out on Greek wine every Wednesday at Krasi

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Back Bay boîte Krasi Meze + Wine Bar boasts the largest Greek wine list in the entire United States, so even if you know a thing or two about this historic wine region, we’re gonna guess there’s plenty you haven’t tried among this extensive collection of 300-plus bottles.
Wine director Evan Turner makes it easy for oenophiles to try new things at Krasi every Wednesday during his Symposium series. Inspired by the symposia of ancient Greece that convened leading thinkers for drinks and lively discussions, Krasi’s Symposium Wednesdays offer guests exclusive tastings, flights, and glasses of Greek wine in an informative, yet fun setting. You might learn about Limniona, a grape dating back more than 3,000 years that was a subject of written reverence by both Homer and Aristotle, and how it almost became extinct, for instance, while sipping on a recent vintage.
Turner, a sommelier who lived in Greece during his teenage years, has spent his 30-plus-year professional career extolling the virtues of Greek wine. There’s no better teacher in Boston—nay, the entire U.S.—for folks interested to learn more about modern applications of this ancient tradition.
Symposium Wednesdays are on weekly through the end of the year. Special menus and Turner’s written musings are available throughout the night at the bar at Krasi (it’s open from 5 until 11 p.m. on Wednesdays), no tickets required. Reservations are accepted, and walk-ins are always welcome.
Check out the Symposium topics below:
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.