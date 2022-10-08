Get a taste of Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home with Eric Kim in Boston

Need weekend plans?
If recipes from the New York Times’ venerable cooking section such as Sheet-Pan Kimchi Fried Rice, a Doenjang Salmon Rice Bowl, Chocolate-Cherry Cake, or The Best Miso Soup of Your Life have tempted you to click lately, you have Eric Kim to thank.
The rising-star staff writer brings a user-friendly and fun Korean American point-of-view to the Times Food section. Previously, Kim was a contributing editor to Saveur and a senior editor at Food52, where he wrote the “Table for One” column.
Kim recently published his first cookbook, Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home, and in November, he’s bringing his perspective to Boston.
In conversation at the MFA with Devra First, restaurant critic and food writer at the Boston Globe, Kim is set to discuss his multifaceted approach to cooking and forging new culinary traditions.
The talk on November 17 is part of the Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Celebrity Lectures, and will take place in the Remis Auditorium (Auditorium 161) at the art museum. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. There will also be an opportunity to purchase the book and to have Kim sign it.
