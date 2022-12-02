Food Give the gift of lobster thermidor this holiday season at Locke-Ober Lunch Fridays in December bring the Boston restaurant tradition back to Yvonne’s. Baked Alaska and other decadent menu favorites return this December for Locke-Ober Lunches at Yvonne's. Studio B

What might be the Boston restaurant scene’s longest-running holiday tradition returns on Fridays in December: Locke-Ober Lunch.

For more than 135 years, the restaurant at 2 Winter Place in Downtown Crossing has been the spot for an indulgent, holiday-season lunch of the likes of lobster thermidor, prime rib, baked Alaska, and plenty of Champagne. Boston hospitality pros COJE Management Group revived the storied tradition at Yvonne’s after reinventing the gorgeous, Gilded Age restaurant as one of hottest dining spots in the city.

Every Friday from December 2 through December 23, Yvonne’s throws it back with a menu of modern interpretations of decadent favorites from the original Locke-Ober menu. It’s all set in the gorgeous, seasonally decorated, updated-but-no-less-stylish dining room at 2 Winter Place.

Make your reservation ASAP and dress for the festive occasion. Reservations will open mid-November and can be made by calling 617-267-0047.

