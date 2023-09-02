A Harry Styles brunch and dinner pop-up is stopping in Boston

Need weekend plans?
Fluff up your finest feather boa: You’re invited to brunch (or dinner) at Harry’s House. A traveling pop-up themed around ex-boy band chanter Harry Styles is stopping in Boston for the weekend of Sept. 2 and 3.
While all of Harry’s hits are streaming through the speakers, you’ll be treated with kindness to a meal of burgers and drinks — the menu is to-be-confirmed, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see some Watermelon Sugar among the options. The themed fun continues with prizes for best dressed, as well as other games played throughout the 2-hour experience. Harry’s House is the latest pop-up by Hidden Media Network, which brings interactive dining options to cities around the globe.
Tickets are $55 and include brunch or dinner with 1 alcoholic beverage or soft drink. Reservations are available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
