Help support the Boston Public Market’s mission by partying

The BPM's annual Harvest Party fundraiser returns in October. Pose with the PumpKing and get your autumn on at the BPM's annual Harvest Party fundraiser. Courtesy of Boston Public Market

Cultivating diverse communities isn’t easy — but supporting one local organization’s efforts to do so is. All you have to do is get yourself a ticket to the Boston Public Market’s fifth annual Harvest Party to directly benefit the non-profit’s Community Engagement Fund, which provides free, public educational experiences at the market.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Harvest Party offers a few ways to celebrate: The Market Party is the main event, full of BPM vendor food samples, an open bar from 7-8 p.m. featuring craft beer and creative cocktails from the newly opened Pine Bar, live music and dancing, raffles, silent auction prizes, and photo opportunities with this year’s giant “PumpKing.”

Elevate the experience with a ticket that gets you access to the Entrepreneurship Tent, located on The Rose Kennedy Greenway, featuring exclusive lounge seating and an open bar all evening, plus automatic entry into the BPM raffles.

Or, get started early at the Harvest Dinner, an intimate buffet set in the Greenway tent which showcases food from market vendors, along with local libations. This ticket level also includes access to the Market Party and the Entrepreneurship Tent, with a chance to meet the makers and receive a swag bag.

It’s a win-win: You have fun plans for the night, and your effort supports more than 5,500 acres of New England farmland; field trips for Boston Public School students; and small-business owners from minority backgrounds. We’ll cheers to that.

