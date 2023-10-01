Food How does Brick Burger stack up? Find out this fall. A Lego-themed pop-up restaurant is being built in Boston. Image provided

Event Link https://explorehidden.com/event/details/brick-burger-boston-1558178 Event Ticket Link https://explorehidden.com/event/details/brick-burger-boston-1558178

These burgers sure are special: Brick Burger, a distinctive dining experience popping up in Boston for one weekend only this fall, stacks up colorful “bricks” of fresh ingredients in a Lego-themed environment.

The menu features a range of classic and specialty Brick Burgers, from a juicy beef patty to a crispy chicken filet and a hearty veggie option, plus soft drinks, beer, and wine. The kid-friendly restaurant, meanwhile, features a brick-building station to flex your imagination amid colorful brick walls and on-theme furniture.

Boston’s Brick Burger is produced by Hidden Media Network, known for bringing immersive, interactive alternate reality experiences to venues across the country. Reservations are available at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. The exact location will be revealed to ticket holders prior to the event.

Advertisement:

Tickets are $80 and include one Brick Burger, one beverage of your choice, and a seat at the restaurant. Tickets are non-refundable.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events