Learn how to make latte art with Counter Culture Coffee Fix that half-frothed heart. You can be a barista too.

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latte-art-boston-registration-420728168277?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

You got yourself an espresso machine during the pandemic, but ever since you burnt your hand, spilled the milk, and ruined your favorite shirt, you’ve only been drinking Americanos.

Counter Culture’s barista-lead latte art class is here to redeem that steam wand and your traumatic past.

During the class, you’ll learn how to steam milk (and the many alternative milks) properly. You’ll also learn how to make ‘basic’ art designs, which is probably code for ‘Please don’t ask us how to make Starry Night.”

Class prices include all-you-can-drink lattes and cappuccinos. Just leave your second favorite shirt at home.

