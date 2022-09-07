Food Learn to make sushi with Chef Harold Tan Attendees can join to make gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free sushi in this Sushi 101 class. Chef Harold Tan with a participant from one of his classes Classpop

Learn to make gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free sushi in this Sushi 101 class.

Chef Harold Tan has over two decades of expertise, specializing in sushi-making and pan-Asian cuisine. Having worked in numerous kitchens throughout his career, he now serves as a top-rated chef on Classpop.

Chef Harold teaches students technical sushi-making skills and food safety knowledge. He conducts private cooking classes, group classes, catering events, and team-building events using a mix of education and entertainment that he calls Edutainment.

This class focuses on medium inside-out rolls, or uramaki, and hand rolls, or temaki.

Attendees will begin the hands-on class with miso soup, and then move on to mastering sushi rolling. The first roll will be a shrimp tempura hand roll, and then an uramaki roll filled with avocado, cucumber, and carrot. To finish, attendees will learn the secrets to making a spicy tuna roll.

Cooking classes are designed to be social events that do not require any previous experience, and attendees are welcome to purchase beer to enjoy during the class.

This event is 21+.

