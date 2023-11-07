Food Make a gingerbread house during brunch on Beacon Hill Diners can decorate gingerbread houses at 75 Chestnut between Thanksgiving and Christmas. 75 Chestnut hosts a gingerbread house brunch this holiday season. Courtesy of 75 Chestnut

Event Link https://www.75chestnut.com/gingerbread-house-party/ Event Ticket Link https://75-chestnut-gingerbread-house-party.ticketleap.com/75-chestnut-gingerbread-house-party-23/

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, join 75 Chestnut on Beacon Hill for a holiday tradition — brunch or lunch and a good old fashioned gingerbread house decorating session.

On Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 24 and Dec. 23, guests who book in advance can enjoy a two-course lunch and an assembled, plain gingerbread house, ready to be decorated, for a flat rate: $110 for adults and $95 for children age 11 and under. The price includes icing and candy to decorate with, along with taxes and gratuity, but excludes beverages. Kids dine from the junior menu rather than the two-course prix fixe one.

Those interested can purchase timed tickets here for one of three daily slots: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. 75 Chestnut is a quaint neighborhood spot with a cozy interior owned by Beacon Hill resident Thomas Kershaw, who also owns Cheers, Hampshire House, and 75 on Liberty Wharf.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events