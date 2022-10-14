Food Sip wine on Giving Tuesday at this members-only event Here's how to gain access to the final Corks + Melanin event of the year. The Urban Grape Nicole Kanner

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/melanin-tuesday-tickets-413450630967?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/melanin-tuesday-tickets-413450630967?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

For their last social event of the year, Corks + Melanin will be hosting a holiday party on Giving Tuesday at the Urban Grape in the South End. The event will feature four sample wines from Black producers, cheese from Curds&Co, a champagne toast, and a private shopping experience just for Corks + Melanin members.

Corks + Melanin is a members-only club where people socialize and enjoy bottled poetry (a.k.a, wine). Membership is available with the purchase of a Corks + Melanin T-shirt or hoodie.

All proceeds from the event go toward the Urban Grape’s Wine Studies Award for Students of Color.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events