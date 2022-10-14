Sip wine on Giving Tuesday at this members-only event

Food

Here's how to gain access to the final Corks + Melanin event of the year.

The Urban Grape Nicole Kanner

By Joel Ang

For their last social event of the year, Corks + Melanin will be hosting a holiday party on Giving Tuesday at the Urban Grape in the South End. The event will feature four sample wines from Black producers, cheese from Curds&Co, a champagne toast, and a private shopping experience just for Corks + Melanin members. 

Corks + Melanin is a members-only club where people socialize and enjoy bottled poetry (a.k.a, wine). Membership is available with the purchase of a Corks + Melanin T-shirt or hoodie.

All proceeds from the event go toward the Urban Grape’s Wine Studies Award for Students of Color.

