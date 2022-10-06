Food

Attend a New England Harvest Feast by the Plimoth Patuxet Museums

Join Plimoth Patuxet Museums for an evening of celebrating New England and Plymouth. 

A recreation of early Plymouth in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums Plimoth Patuxet Museums

By Ria Goveas

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-england-harvest-feast-friday-november-25-2022-tickets-331184019317?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The evening begins with a few rounds of centuries-old psalms and songs, followed by a 17th century meal. The meal has pre-arranged seating with communal tables so attendees can enjoy a family-style meal.

The menu for the night is as follows:

 Bill of Fare:

  • Wood-pressed Cider
  •  Cheate Bread and Butter

First Course

  • A Sallet of Herbs — a 17th century salad with watercress and chopped egg
  • Mussels Seeth’d with Parsley and Beer — steamed mussels with parsley & beer
  • A Dish of Turkey, Sauc’d — roasted turkey with onion gravy, thickened with bread
  • A Pottage of Cabbage, Leeks & Onions — savory stewed cabbage
  • A Sweet Pudding of Native Corn — an early, rustic version of indian pudding with stone ground grits

Second Course:

  1. Stew’d Pompion — stewed butternut squash flavored with butter and vinegar
  2. A Chine of Pork, Roast’d — roast pork loin with a red wine sauce
  3. Fricassee of Fish — fish roasted with onions and leeks
  4. Cheesecake made with spice and dried fruit — ricotta cheesecake with currants
  5. A Charger of Holland Cheese & Fruit

Tickets include museum admission, tax, and service. 

