Food Attend a New England Harvest Feast by the Plimoth Patuxet Museums Join Plimoth Patuxet Museums for an evening of celebrating New England and Plymouth. A recreation of early Plymouth in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums Plimoth Patuxet Museums

Join Plimoth Patuxet Museums for an evening of celebrating New England and Plymouth.

The evening begins with a few rounds of centuries-old psalms and songs, followed by a 17th century meal. The meal has pre-arranged seating with communal tables so attendees can enjoy a family-style meal.

The menu for the night is as follows:

Bill of Fare:

Wood-pressed Cider

Cheate Bread and Butter

First Course

A Sallet of Herbs — a 17th century salad with watercress and chopped egg

Mussels Seeth’d with Parsley and Beer — steamed mussels with parsley & beer

A Dish of Turkey, Sauc’d — roasted turkey with onion gravy, thickened with bread

A Pottage of Cabbage, Leeks & Onions — savory stewed cabbage

A Sweet Pudding of Native Corn — an early, rustic version of indian pudding with stone ground grits

Second Course:

Stew’d Pompion — stewed butternut squash flavored with butter and vinegar A Chine of Pork, Roast’d — roast pork loin with a red wine sauce Fricassee of Fish — fish roasted with onions and leeks Cheesecake made with spice and dried fruit — ricotta cheesecake with currants A Charger of Holland Cheese & Fruit

Tickets include museum admission, tax, and service.

