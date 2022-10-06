Attend a New England Harvest Feast by the Plimoth Patuxet Museums

Join Plimoth Patuxet Museums for an evening of celebrating New England and Plymouth.
The evening begins with a few rounds of centuries-old psalms and songs, followed by a 17th century meal. The meal has pre-arranged seating with communal tables so attendees can enjoy a family-style meal.
The menu for the night is as follows:
Bill of Fare:
Wood-pressed Cider
Cheate Bread and Butter
First Course
A Sallet of Herbs — a 17th century salad with watercress and chopped egg
Mussels Seeth’d with Parsley and Beer — steamed mussels with parsley & beer
A Dish of Turkey, Sauc’d — roasted turkey with onion gravy, thickened with bread
A Pottage of Cabbage, Leeks & Onions — savory stewed cabbage
A Sweet Pudding of Native Corn — an early, rustic version of indian pudding with stone ground grits
Second Course:
Stew’d Pompion — stewed butternut squash flavored with butter and vinegar
A Chine of Pork, Roast’d — roast pork loin with a red wine sauce
Fricassee of Fish — fish roasted with onions and leeks
Cheesecake made with spice and dried fruit — ricotta cheesecake with currants
A Charger of Holland Cheese & Fruit
Tickets include museum admission, tax, and service.
