Food Pass the porron at Toro’s annual Running of the Bulls party The ticketed fiesta features a Spanish buffet and beverages. courtesy of JK Food Group

Event Link https://resy.com/cities/bos/venues/toro-boston/events/running-of-the-bulls-2023-07-09?date=2023-07-09&seats=2 Event Ticket Link https://resy.com/cities/bos/venues/toro-boston/events/running-of-the-bulls-2023-07-09?date=2023-07-09&seats=2

You know what’s more fun than voluntarily being chased by a wild, horned cow? Leaving your wallet at home and eating a feast with your friends.

Thankfully, Toro celebrates the annual Running of the Bulls festival with an all-you-can-eat Spanish buffet and passed porrons (wine pitchers) rather than the traditional way (which many have come to view as cruel and even toxic).

The Boston tapas restaurant is celebrating the Running of the Bulls on the afternoon of Sunday, July 9, with unlimited food and two drink tickets included in the $125 ticket. The buffet will be filled with paella, patatas bravas, meat and cheese plates, hot dogs, and more—and porrons will be making the rounds (you’ll get the hang of it).

