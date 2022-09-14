Food Pick up a picnic essentials from an award-winning chef in the Fenway neighborhood Chef Erin Miller, of Cambridge’s Urban Hearth, presents a unique, easy-going menu at Time Out Market this fall. New England Charcuterie Cones are on the picnic-inspired takeout menu from Urban Hearth at Time Out Market. Photo provided

Bring your own basket to Time Out Market, then fill it with chef-curated snacks to take on a picnic in the Fens. Urban Hearth pops up at the Fenway food hall this fall with portable portions of the farm-to-table fare that chef-owner Erin Miller is known for at her Cambridge restaurant. For a limited time beginning Sept. 19, find Urban Hearth at the Demo Kitchen at Time Out Market, located near the main entrance.

Miller’s exclusive menu is designed for takeout, including handheld cones of New England Charcuterie, local cheeses, and accompaniments; harissa duck wings with cucumber relish and smoked labneh; and pumpkin beignets with kabocha-pumpkin whip and maple drizzle. There are also big buttermilk biscuits; individual tartines with seasonal fillings; and an “everything but the basket” Personal Picnic of house-made spreads, pâtés, seasonal crudité, and spruce-salt wafer crackers called gaufrette. The picnic-inspired menu will highlight produce, meats, and other ingredients sourced from around New England.

The chef may be known for local ingredients here in Boston, but Miller also recently made a name for herself with the Louisiana Seafood Board. In August, Miller was crowned Queen of American Seafood during the organization’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.

The Urban Hearth pop-up at Time Out Market will be open daily for lunch and dinner from Sept. 19 through the month of October.

