Sail away to the MV Food and Wine Festival The long weekend of delicious events showcases island-grown ingredients.

The Martha’s Vineyard Food and Wine Festival returns Oct. 19-22 this year. Culinary leaders from around the Northeast join the island’s best chefs for tasting events and wine dinners, all showcasing local ingredients.

Things kick off Thursday evening with The Best of the Best, a ticketed event of delectable bites. A VIP upgrade includes curated food flights with wine pairings, an exclusive dessert bar, and more special treats. Intimate private dinners at Martha’s Vineyard restaurants Bettini, Atria, Red Cat Kitchen, and The Dunes feature collaborative, multi-course menus. Wine lovers won’t want to miss Saturday’s Bounty of the Vineyard Grand Tasting Event, with unconventional autumnal cuisine matched with wine at Winnetu Oceanside Resort. Close things out on Sunday with a seafood feast at Fruit of the Island Sea Grand Tasting Event. All happenings are individually ticketed.

This year’s revamped festival is produced by The Friends of MV Concert Series and a21. Partners include several Martha’s Vineyard hotels, which are offering overnight rates starting at $215 per person. Proceeds from event ticket sales will help fund charitable organizations that support arts, education, and recreation on the island.

