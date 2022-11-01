Santa rolls up to Anna’s Taqueria in Davis Square for charity event

Need weekend plans?
Santa Claus is comin’ to town sooner than you think: Ahead of his annual route around the world to deliver gifts to children, Father Christmas is heading to Somerville to roll burritos in support of a local, family-supporting charity.
Anna’s Taqueria Charity Burrito Rolling Event features none other than Santa Claus on Wednesday, Dec. 14. At the Davis Square location from 6-8 p.m., the season’s biggest celebrity, along with Christmas in the City co-founder Sparky Kennedy, will prepare burritos for every boy and girl (and nonbinary person, as well as every adult), for a $10 flat rate that includes chips and salsa.
All funds raised by the celebrity-rolled burritos will go directly to Christmas in the City, a non-profit organization that works to bring holiday cheer to thousands of families and children in the Boston area who have faced trying experiences of homelessness and poverty.
