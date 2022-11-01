Food Santa rolls up to Anna’s Taqueria in Davis Square for charity event Father Christmas himself is rolling burritos on December 14 to benefit Christmas in the City.

Santa Claus is comin’ to town sooner than you think: Ahead of his annual route around the world to deliver gifts to children, Father Christmas is heading to Somerville to roll burritos in support of a local, family-supporting charity.

Anna’s Taqueria Charity Burrito Rolling Event features none other than Santa Claus on Wednesday, Dec. 14. At the Davis Square location from 6-8 p.m., the season’s biggest celebrity, along with Christmas in the City co-founder Sparky Kennedy, will prepare burritos for every boy and girl (and nonbinary person, as well as every adult), for a $10 flat rate that includes chips and salsa.

All funds raised by the celebrity-rolled burritos will go directly to Christmas in the City, a non-profit organization that works to bring holiday cheer to thousands of families and children in the Boston area who have faced trying experiences of homelessness and poverty.

