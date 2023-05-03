Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Scooper Bowl

Need weekend plans?
The Scooper Bowl returns to Foxborough this June to serve up ice cream for a good cause. For 40 years, the Jimmy Fund has hosted the summertime ice cream event to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Attendees enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream scoops in dozens of flavors from retailers like Ben & Jerry’s, Häagen Daz, Hood, and more. Guests can even find lactose-free scoops, too.
The event, which started on the Common, migrated to City Hall Plaza, and now happens at Patriot Place, becomes a two-day extravaganza this year—the hours are Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from noon to 8 p.m. Friday night becomes 21+ from 5 to 8 p.m. with two drink tickets included in the admission price.
Scooper Bowl attendees can expect live music, games, and other frozen treats besides ice cream. Tickets to this year’s event are currently on sale starting at $20 for adults and $15 for kids. Since its inception in 1983, the Scooper Bowl has raised over $7.3 million to support cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
