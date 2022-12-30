Food Sully’s on Castle Island reopens for the season in February The restaurant will serve food again on Feb. 25. Sullivan's at Castle Island. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

Event Link https://www.sullivanscastleisland.com/

A sign that winter is finally starting to come to a close, Sullivan’s on Castle Island in South Boston reopens for the season on Saturday, Feb. 25. The restaurant closed for the winter on Nov. 20, but only after offering half-priced dogs for two weeks.

Sully’s typically closes for the season in November or December each year, reopening the weekend after school vacation in February. The concession shack first opened in 1951, drawing crowds with quick, reasonably priced foods for visitors to Castle Island and Pleasure Bay. Sully’s operates much the same today as it did when it first opened.

Advertisement:

Some of its specialties include fresh seafood like lobster rolls and fried clams, plus favorites like hamburgers, wraps, onion rings, milkshakes, and raspberry lime rickeys. And if you still want your Sullivan’s fix during the winter months, a location recently opened at North Station’s new Hub Hall.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events