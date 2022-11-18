Food Super Club brings culinary collaborations to the Speedway in Brighton Friday evening events kick off November 4. Head to the Speedway in Brighton select Fridays this fall for Super Club, which pairs wine and sake with food pop-ups like Pizza Project with EBO Caviar. Photo courtesy of Super Club

A couple of cool creatives at Brighton’s small-business marketplace the Charles River Speedway are having friends over on Fridays this fall—and you’re invited. Super Club, a collaboration between The Speedway’s Super Bien and The Koji Club, brings guests from across the food industry to the Speedway for Friday evening pop-ups beginning Nov. 4.

Super Club spreads out into the courtyard between The Koji Club, a sake bar; and Super Bien, which sells South American natural wine to pair with an eclectic selection of local and Latin-diaspora foods. Both bars are earning early acclaim for curating niche but food-friendly bevvies and creating a cool scene. The Koji Club is the brainchild of Hojoko and O Ya alum Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, and Super Bien belongs to Melissa “Nina” Stefanini, of Bow Market brand Buenas. These are two of the best-connected women in Boston’s food and beverage scene, so when they join forces and “[invite] our friends in food and bev to join and make fun snacks and things,” as Nini describes, then local food fans will want to know.

Super Club kicks things off with the pop-up Pizza Project and Alexis Cervasio of East Boston Oysters and Grocery, who will be draping EBO caviar on slices of pizza. (See? We told you food fans would be interested!) Stay tuned for details about future Super Club guests on Nov. 11, 18, and December dates. Reservations are encouraged and available through The Koji Club on Tock.

