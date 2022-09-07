Food Take a bagel making class with Forge Baking Company Master the skills to make bakery-quality bagels at home. Forge Baking Company Somerville bread baking class Gene Buonaccorsi

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bagel-making-class-at-forge-baking-company-tickets-354629535487 Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bagel-making-class-at-forge-baking-company-tickets-354629535487

This three-hour class helps eager bakers to master the skills to make bakery-quality bagels at home in this small-group, hands-on bagel making class at Forge’s bakery.

Mixing and shaping, boiling and baking — attendees will engage in every part of the bagel making process, and understand what makes bagels unique from other breads.

During a break, attendees will also have the opportunity to sample Forge’s bagel flavors with a platter of spreads and toppings.

This class includes:

One dozen fresh bagels

Bench scraper

Bagel tasting

Bagel recipes

Baking guides

Attendees must be prepared to be on their feet, standing at a table, and using their hands for the majority of the class. Comfortable, non-slip, and closed-toe shoes are preferred. Participants are also required to wear a mask for the entire class.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events