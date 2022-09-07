Take a bagel making class with Forge Baking Company

Need weekend plans?
This three-hour class helps eager bakers to master the skills to make bakery-quality bagels at home in this small-group, hands-on bagel making class at Forge’s bakery.
Mixing and shaping, boiling and baking — attendees will engage in every part of the bagel making process, and understand what makes bagels unique from other breads.
During a break, attendees will also have the opportunity to sample Forge’s bagel flavors with a platter of spreads and toppings.
This class includes:
Attendees must be prepared to be on their feet, standing at a table, and using their hands for the majority of the class. Comfortable, non-slip, and closed-toe shoes are preferred. Participants are also required to wear a mask for the entire class.
