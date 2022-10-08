Take the streets this month with the Camberville Zombie Pub Crawl

Need weekend plans?
After a two-year hiatus, the grassroots Camberville Zombie Pub Crawl is back and undead-er than ever, with planned stops at six local haunts featuring specialty cocktails.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, look alive and meet fellow inspirited characters between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at State Park in Kendall Square. Then follow the living dead onto Lord Hobo, New Republik, Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Parlor Sports, and finally, the Druid. This is a come-as-you-are, go-as-you-please event. Stops will be about 90 minutes each.
Look for drinks featuring Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo at every stop: The dark elixirs are sponsoring this year’s event.
The Camberville Zombie Pub Crawl began in 2018 as the brainchild (get it?) of Parlor Sports bartender Nikki Pirog, an enthusiastic master of costumery who was inspired by a similar night of undead fun that took place for years in Northampton, Mass.
Get ready for an animated night of revelry as the Camberville Zombie Pub Crawl returns for its third edition. The full schedule will be posted soon, along with any updates, on Facebook.
