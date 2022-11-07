Food Taste and celebrate Spanish wine The event flyer Gordon's Fine Wine

Attend Boston’s most comprehensive Spanish wine tasting, celebrating both world-renowned and rising star producers.

Appreciate Spanish wine and how it reflects a multitude of terroir, varietals, and winemaking techniques which span throughout Spain’s vast plains, mountains, and coastline.

Wine enthusiasts can experience a walk-around tasting of over 125 wines highlighting regions from La Rioja to Rias Baixas.

Tapas will be plentiful including gambas, albóndigas, and more.

Attendees can taste some of Spain’s most dynamic producers such as La Rioja Alta, Recaredo, and Valdespino.

Special pricing will be available for featured wines.

