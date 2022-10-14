Food Savor the best food and cocktails at the 12th annual Taste Be the first to know the best restaurants of the year. Which restaurants will named among the city's Best Restaurants this year? Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

Taste, the annual food extravaganza that kicks off the release of Boston magazine’s “Best Restaurants” issue, returns this year in full force.

Over 20 of the city’s top restaurants will be present at the SoWa Power Station in the South End, and tickets include unlimited food as well as three drink tickets. There will be a dance floor and other live entertainment as well, so make sure you come ready to party on this Tuesday night.

If you happen to have a large group of friends who want to attend the event, you could opt to snag a table for 10 guests at a discounted price.

