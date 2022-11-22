Food Sip some tea and take in its history with Tea Oasis A free class with a tea sommelier. Does this tea have floral notes? Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-tasting-with-tea-oasis-tickets-419663353387?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-tasting-with-tea-oasis-tickets-419663353387?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

New England is probably best known for throwing tea away. But New England also has some frigid winters, so a cup or two of the stuff might be useful.

Enter The Lexington Historical Society, which is hosting a special tea class this winter with a tea sommelier. Event participants will learn how to best steep different tea varieties for maximum flavor and, naturally, do some tea tasting in the process. There will also be a lecture on the global history of tea and how each variety is made.

The event is free to the public, but guests must RSVP to guarantee a spot.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events