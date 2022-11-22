Sip some tea and take in its history with Tea Oasis

Need weekend plans?
New England is probably best known for throwing tea away. But New England also has some frigid winters, so a cup or two of the stuff might be useful.
Enter The Lexington Historical Society, which is hosting a special tea class this winter with a tea sommelier. Event participants will learn how to best steep different tea varieties for maximum flavor and, naturally, do some tea tasting in the process. There will also be a lecture on the global history of tea and how each variety is made.
The event is free to the public, but guests must RSVP to guarantee a spot.
