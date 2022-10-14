Food Volunteer for a Thanksgiving food pantry in Southie A perfect way to give back on the weekend before turkey day. Volunteer at a food pantry this Thanksgiving.

Event Link https://timecounts.org/fourth/events/44860

The Fourth Presbyterian Church Food Pantry in Southie will be hosting a multi-day Thanksgiving volunteering event, with a wide variety of roles to choose from.

You can help with Cantonese or Spanish translations, pack groceries, be a food mover, or deliver food to those in need. Volunteering shifts start the weekend before Thanksgiving, and you can sign up online for your desired role and time slot.

Dress appropriately as you may be assigned to be inside or outside.

