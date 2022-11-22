Enjoy some scotch at The Haven’s DRAMnight

Need weekend plans?
The Haven in JP, the only Scottish restaurant in Boston, hosts DRAMnight every Thursday, with pours of unique and hard-to-find whiskeys.
For one night only, though, The Haven will host an Octomore Release party featuring some 2022 limited edition bottles. Considering the bottles retail for over $180 each, this event may well be worth your money and time.
Past DRAMnights have featured some snacks, but if you’re looking for more, there’s always fish and chips, haggis ravioli, or the infamous deep fried Mars bar on the menu.
